Curfew hours tightened as Jamaica records another 83 COVID-19 cases
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 83 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 1,612 cases.
Of the total cases, 53 are currently hospitalised.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the disclosure at a press conference a short while ago.
He also said the islandwide curfew has been tightened and will now begin at 9:00 pm and end at 5:00 am the following day, effective Thursday, August 27 until September 30.
This applies to all parishes, excluding St Thomas, Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine and Clarendon, where the curfew commences at 7:00pm each night and ends at 5:00 pm the following day.
In addition, the Government is prohibiting funeral services, while burials will be allowed under strict protocol, with no more than 15 people.
Holness also said gatherings in excess of 20 people will not be permitted outside the place of worship.
These measures will also take effect on August 27.
