COVID status confirmed after death of two recent patients, says ministry

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness says the COVID-19 status of the two people who died recently was only confirmed after their deaths.

One of the cases was a 64-year-old man from Clarendon while the other was a 73-year-old St Thomas Woman. They died on July 21 and July 31, respectively.

The ministry said both cases were detected through the hospital respiratory surveillance system.

The two patients, it added, had multiple comorbidities and died within hours of presenting at the two public hospitals where they were undergoing treatment.

Their deaths were reported yesterday, pushing the number of virus-related deaths in the island so far to 12.

Jamaica has recorded a total of 905 COVID-19 cases, with the latest batch being 11 cases consisting of nine people from St Thomas, one from St Catherine and one visitor form the United States.