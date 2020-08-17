KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 16 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the island's total to 1,129 with 285 cases being active, nine of which are moderately ill and one critically ill.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 11 are males and five are females with ages ranging from one year to 58 years old.

Two of the new cases are imported, having arrived on flights from the United States earlier this month. Four are local transmissions not epidemiologically linked, eight are contacts of confirmed cases, and two are currently under investigation.

Eight of the new cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew, six in Clarendon, one in St Thomas and one in Manchester.