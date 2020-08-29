One more death as Jamaica records 102 more COVID cases
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded one more death related to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, even as the number of confirmed positive cases increased by 102.
The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 is now 20 while the total number of positives is 2,113.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness said the deceased is a 47-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew.
Of the 102 newly confirmed cases, there were 63 females and 39 males, with ages ranging from four months to 80 years.
They have addresses in Kingston and St Andrew (57), St Catherine (13), St Thomas (11), St Mary (four), St Ann (one), Trelawny (two), St James (six), Hanover (six), Manchester (one), and St Elizabeth (one).
Two of the new cases are contacts of confirmed cases, one (one) is local transmission, not epidemiologically linked, and the remaining 99 are under investigation.
Also in the last 24 hours, Jamaica saw two more people recovered and discharged from care. Recoveries are now up to 890 or 42.1 per cent.
The ministry said there has also been a coincidental death of a COVID-19 positive individual.
There are 1,131 active cases being monitored, including four critically ill cases and 11 who are moderately ill.
