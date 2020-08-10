Eight new COVID-19 cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Eight new cases on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were confirmed in Jamaica within the last 24-hours.

This means the island has now recorded 1,031 cases of the virus so far.

The new cases include one female and seven males with ages ranging from 24 to 65 years old.

The Ministry of health and wellness says six of the cases are imported, four having arrived on flights from Nicaragua and the other two from the United States.

Four of the imported cases are in St James, one in Kingston and St Andrew and the other one was in St Mary but has since returned to the country of origin.

The remaining two cases are in Kingston and St Andrew and are currently under investigation.

Of the 1,031 cases, 213 are active, including six patients considered moderately ill. Recoveries remain at 745 and 59 cases have returned to their country of origin.

