Seven new COVID-19 cases in Jamaica
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica has increased to 1,113, with seven new cases in the past 24 hours.
Of the newly confirmed cases, three are males and four females with ages ranging 16 to 51 years.
Two of the cases are imported, having arrived from the United States in early July; one is a contact of a confirmed case and the remaining four are currently under investigations.
Four of the new cases were recorded in St Thomas, while St Catherine, Manchester, and Kingston and St Andrew accounted for one each.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness also said three more patients have recovered and were released, bringing that total to 764.
A total of 269 cases are still active and under observation in Jamaica and 66 have returned to their country of origin. There are nine moderately ill patients and two are critically ill at this time.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy