Seven new COVID-19 cases in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica has increased to 1,113, with seven new cases in the past 24 hours.

Of the newly confirmed cases, three are males and four females with ages ranging 16 to 51 years.

Two of the cases are imported, having arrived from the United States in early July; one is a contact of a confirmed case and the remaining four are currently under investigations.

Four of the new cases were recorded in St Thomas, while St Catherine, Manchester, and Kingston and St Andrew accounted for one each.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness also said three more patients have recovered and were released, bringing that total to 764.

A total of 269 cases are still active and under observation in Jamaica and 66 have returned to their country of origin. There are nine moderately ill patients and two are critically ill at this time.