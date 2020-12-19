COVID-19: Latest global developments

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has killed more than 1.67 million people since the outbreak emerged in China last December and over 75.6 million cases have been registered. Of these, over 48.1 million are now considered recovered.

As authorities warn of a spike in infections due to travel over the Christmas season, many countries are reimposing restrictions on movement and social gathering. Some countries are also moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

Below are some of the latest global developments:

— Figures released by the Ministry of Health and Wellness today put Jamaica's COVID-19 tally at 12,135 and death toll at 285 after 96 cases and two deaths were recorded on Friday.

— A severe variant of the coronavirus has been detected in South Africa, which could explain the rapid spread of a second wave that affects younger people.

— At least nine coronavirus patients died on Saturday after an oxygen tank explosion triggered a fire at a hospital in southeastern Turkey.

— Italy, one of the countries worst hit by the novel coronavirus, will be classified a "red" zone over the Christmas and New Year periods, meaning that between December 21 and January 6, people will only be allowed to leave their homes once per day to visit friends or relatives, and travel between regions will be banned. And starting from December 24, bars and restaurants will also be closed.

— Swiss regulators have given the green light to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, with immunisation set to start within days as the country battles rising coronavirus cases and deaths.

— The United States authorises Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, as the country grapples with a surge that is killing over 2,500 people a day.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 313,660 deaths, followed by Brazil with 185,650 deaths, India with 145,136, Mexico with 117,249 and Italy with 67,894.