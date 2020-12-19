COVID-19: Latest global developments
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has killed more than 1.67 million people since the outbreak emerged in China last December and over 75.6 million cases have been registered. Of these, over 48.1 million are now considered recovered.
As authorities warn of a spike in infections due to travel over the Christmas season, many countries are reimposing restrictions on movement and social gathering. Some countries are also moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.
Below are some of the latest global developments:
— Figures released by the Ministry of Health and Wellness today put Jamaica's COVID-19 tally at 12,135 and death toll at 285 after 96 cases and two deaths were recorded on Friday.
— A severe variant of the coronavirus has been detected in South Africa, which could explain the rapid spread of a second wave that affects younger people.
— At least nine coronavirus patients died on Saturday after an oxygen tank explosion triggered a fire at a hospital in southeastern Turkey.
— Italy, one of the countries worst hit by the novel coronavirus, will be classified a "red" zone over the Christmas and New Year periods, meaning that between December 21 and January 6, people will only be allowed to leave their homes once per day to visit friends or relatives, and travel between regions will be banned. And starting from December 24, bars and restaurants will also be closed.
— Swiss regulators have given the green light to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, with immunisation set to start within days as the country battles rising coronavirus cases and deaths.
— The United States authorises Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, as the country grapples with a surge that is killing over 2,500 people a day.
— At least nine coronavirus patients died on Saturday after an oxygen tank explosion triggered a fire at a hospital in southeastern Turkey
— The United States is the worst-affected country with 313,660 deaths, followed by Brazil with 185,650 deaths, India with 145,136, Mexico with 117,249 and Italy with 67,894.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy