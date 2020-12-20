COVID-19: Latest global developments

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has killed more than 1.68 million people since the outbreak emerged in China last December and over 76.2 million cases have been registered. Of these, more than 48.5 million are now considered recovered.

As authorities warn of a spike in infections due to travel over the Christmas season, many countries are reimposing restrictions on movement and social gathering. Some countries are also moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

Below are some of the latest global developments:

— European countries banned flights coming from the UK and the World Health Organization called for stronger containment measures as the British government warned that a potent new strain of the virus is "out of control".

— British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a "stay at home" order for London and southeast England -- until at least December 30 -- to slow the new, significantly more infectious strain of the coronavirus.

— US health officials closely tracking possible side effects of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine said they have seen six cases of severe allergic reaction out of more than a quarter million shots given.

— The first of millions of doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for shipping to locations across the United States, hours after its authorisation for use.

— Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is vaccinated against coronavirus, kicking off a national roll-out over the coming days.

— Canada surpassed 500,000 coronavirus cases Saturday, according to official figures, recording a 25 per cent increase in just two weeks. Its death toll from the virus stands at 14,128.

— The United States is the worst-hit country with 314,305 deaths, followed by Brazil with 185,650 fatalities, India with 145,136, Mexico with 117,249 and Italy with 68,447.