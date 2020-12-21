COVID19: Latest global developments

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has killed more than 1.69 million people since the outbreak emerged in China last December and over 76.7 million cases have been registered. Of these, more than 48.8 million are now considered recovered.

As authorities warn of a spike in infections due to travel over the Christmas season, many countries are reimposing restrictions on movement and social gathering. Some countries are also moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

Below are some of the latest global developments:

— The European Medicines Agency recommended conditional approval Monday for a coronavirus vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer to be used across the European Union, weeks after the shot was first authorised in Britain and the United States

— India and Russia are among the latest of more than two dozen countries to ban flights and travellers from Britain as London says a more infectious new virus strain is spreading "out of control".

— US lawmakers have agreed on a nearly US$900-billion (740-billion-euros) COVID-19 relief package for millions of Americans, in a deal that follows months of wrangling and comes as the nation battles the world's largest outbreak.

— South Korea banned gatherings of more than four people in the capital and surrounding areas as the country records its highest daily death toll.

— Interpol chief Juergen Stock has predicted a sharp rise in crimes with robbers seeking to get their hands on precious vaccines aimed at stopping the pandemic. "With vaccines rolling out, crime will increase dramatically," he said. "We will see thefts and warehouse break-ins and attacks on vaccine shipments."