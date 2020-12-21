COVID19: Latest global developments
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has killed more than 1.69 million people since the outbreak emerged in China last December and over 76.7 million cases have been registered. Of these, more than 48.8 million are now considered recovered.
As authorities warn of a spike in infections due to travel over the Christmas season, many countries are reimposing restrictions on movement and social gathering. Some countries are also moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.
Below are some of the latest global developments:
— The European Medicines Agency recommended conditional approval Monday for a coronavirus vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer to be used across the European Union, weeks after the shot was first authorised in Britain and the United States
— India and Russia are among the latest of more than two dozen countries to ban flights and travellers from Britain as London says a more infectious new virus strain is spreading "out of control".
— US lawmakers have agreed on a nearly US$900-billion (740-billion-euros) COVID-19 relief package for millions of Americans, in a deal that follows months of wrangling and comes as the nation battles the world's largest outbreak.
— South Korea banned gatherings of more than four people in the capital and surrounding areas as the country records its highest daily death toll.
— Interpol chief Juergen Stock has predicted a sharp rise in crimes with robbers seeking to get their hands on precious vaccines aimed at stopping the pandemic. "With vaccines rolling out, crime will increase dramatically," he said. "We will see thefts and warehouse break-ins and attacks on vaccine shipments."
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy