Jamaica surpasses 800 COVID-19 cases with 19 new infections
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 19 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours, pushing the number of confirmed cases to 809.
Of the new cases, 13 were imported from the United States, five were contacts of confirmed cases and one is under investigation, the Ministry of Health and Wellness reported a short while ago.
The newly confirmed cases include 11 females and eight males aged three to 70 years old. Seven of them have addresses in Kingston and St Andrew, four are from St Catherine, two from St Mary, two from Trelawny, while St Elizabeth, St Ann, St James and Clarendon account for one each.
Meanwhile, 13 more people have recovered from the virus locally as recoveries climbed to 706
