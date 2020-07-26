Three visitors among five new COVID-19 cases
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded five new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases recorded in the island to date to 842 cases, of which, 76 are active.
The five cases were imported from the United States and include three females and two males aged 24 to 61 years old. Three are non-Jamaicans, two staying in St James and the other in Hanover. The other two are residents of St James and Clarendon.
Over the same 24 hour period, three patients recovered and have been released from isolation, pushing that total to 714.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy