Three visitors among five new COVID-19 cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded five new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases recorded in the island to date to 842 cases, of which, 76 are active.

The five cases were imported from the United States and include three females and two males aged 24 to 61 years old. Three are non-Jamaicans, two staying in St James and the other in Hanover. The other two are residents of St James and Clarendon.

Over the same 24 hour period, three patients recovered and have been released from isolation, pushing that total to 714.

