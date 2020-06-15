Four more imported COVID-19 cases in Jamaica
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded four new imported cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the new total to 621.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that 10 more patients have recovered from the virus, which puts the recovery numbers at 430 (69.2 per cent).
The new cases are a 47-year-old male of a Manchester address, a 47-year-old female of a Hanover address, a 30-year-old male of a Westmoreland address and a 16-year-old female of a St Ann address. The four people returned to the island from the United States.
This brings the total number of imported cases to 120.
Meanwhile, 219 cases are contacts of confirmed cases, 39 are local transmissions not epidemiologically linked, 236 are linked to a call centre in Portmore, St Catherine and seven are under investigation.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy