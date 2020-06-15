Four more imported COVID-19 cases in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded four new imported cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the new total to 621.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that 10 more patients have recovered from the virus, which puts the recovery numbers at 430 (69.2 per cent).

The new cases are a 47-year-old male of a Manchester address, a 47-year-old female of a Hanover address, a 30-year-old male of a Westmoreland address and a 16-year-old female of a St Ann address. The four people returned to the island from the United States.

This brings the total number of imported cases to 120.

Meanwhile, 219 cases are contacts of confirmed cases, 39 are local transmissions not epidemiologically linked, 236 are linked to a call centre in Portmore, St Catherine and seven are under investigation.

