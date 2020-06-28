Five of six new COVID-19 cases imported

KINGSTON, Jamaica — In the past 24 hours, Jamaica recorded six new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), five of which are imported cases from the United States, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

This means that 181 of the 696 confirmed cases are imported, while the sixth new case is a contact of an imported case.

Among the new infections are three females and three males, ranging in age from 22 to 71 years old.

The ministry said four of the people infected are Jamaicans, two with residence in Manchester, one in Westmoreland and one in St James. The other two people are foreigners staying in Westmoreland and Hanover.

There are no new recoveries at this time, with a total of 552 people (79.3 per cent) having recovered and released from isolation.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.