63-y-o St Elizabeth woman tests positive for COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A 63-year-old woman has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), pushing the number of confirmed cases in Jamaica to 599.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported a short while ago that the woman, who is of a St Elizabeth address, returned to the island from New York under the controlled re-entry programme. A total of 98 cases in the island are imported.

Parish health departments are now tracing some 986 close contacts of confirmed cases, while 208 patients remain in isolation and 46 persons of interest are in quarantine at a government facility.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

