63-y-o St Elizabeth woman tests positive for COVID-19
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A 63-year-old woman has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), pushing the number of confirmed cases in Jamaica to 599.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported a short while ago that the woman, who is of a St Elizabeth address, returned to the island from New York under the controlled re-entry programme. A total of 98 cases in the island are imported.
Parish health departments are now tracing some 986 close contacts of confirmed cases, while 208 patients remain in isolation and 46 persons of interest are in quarantine at a government facility.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy