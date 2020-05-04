Jamaica at 471 COVID-19 infections with 2 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The island now has 471 cases of COVID-19, with only two new positive cases in the past 24 hours, Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton confirmed a short while ago.

The two cases are a 12-year-old boy from St Catherine and a 20-year-old female from Clarendon.

Tufton, who was speaking at a digital press conference at Jamaica House, said 221 of the confirmed COVID-19 cases are related to the Alorica call centre in Portmore, St Catherine. The individuals are primarily from the parishes of St Catherine and Kingston and St Andrew, with ages range from 18 to 53 years and they include 166 females and 55 males.

At this time, there are 35 imported cases, 168 cases that are contacts of a confirmed case, nine (9) that are local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked, and 221 are linked to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine, and 38 are under investigations, the minister outlined.

