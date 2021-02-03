Cabinet approves new Social Pension Programme

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Cabinet has given approval for the implementation of a new Social Pension Programme by the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, which will target elderly people 75 years and older.

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Fayval Williams, made the announcement during the Post Cabinet Press Briefing held at Jamaica House earlier today.

Williams provided details regarding the persons who will benefit.

“These individuals should not be in receipt of a pension or any other retirement income, old-age or disability benefit. To qualify for this new pension programme, the individual should not be a resident in a Government institutionalised care facility, should not be in receipt of social assistance through PATH, Poor Relief or the National Insurance Scheme,” the minister noted.

She pointed out that the new pension programme will provide $3,400 per month to each beneficiary and index benefit levels to half of the minimum pension under the National Insurance Scheme (NIS).