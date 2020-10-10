Calabar student Cornel Grant dies of cancer

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Cornel Grant, the 16-year-old Calabar High School student who was battling cancer, passed away this afternoon.

The school's principal Albert Corcho confirmed the death in a message to students and parents.

At age 14, Grant was diagnosed with a rare form of brain tumour, which resulted in the periodic interruption of his education.

"Cornel was able to return to school for a brief period and displayed the indomitable lion spirit with each bout of illness," said Corcho.

"While we are saddened by his passing, I am comforted that he was assured of the love and support of our staff and students," the principal added.