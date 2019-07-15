Canada's new rules offer extra compensation for passengers bumped by airlines
OTTAWA, Canada (AFP) — Canada introduced new consumer protection rules Monday for airline passengers traveling to or from the country, offering up to Can$2,400 (1,634 euros) in compensation for people who miss flights because airlines have overbooked.
"We have created a world-leading approach to air passenger rights that is clear, consistent, transparent and fair," said Transport Minister Marc Garneau as he unveiled the new regulations.
As of Monday, airlines will be required to "provide compensation of up to Can$2,400 for denial of boarding for reasons within the airlines' control," such as overbooking, when an airline sells more tickets than a given flight can accommodate.
Airlines will also have to pay up to Can$2,100 for lost or damaged luggage, as well as a refund of any baggage fees, the Canadian government said in a statement.
A second phase of the regulations will come into effect on December 15 to cover "flight delays, cancellations and seating children in proximity of a parent or guardian."
Garneau said that airlines could face penalties of up to Can$25,000 for each incident of non-compliance.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy