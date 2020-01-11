Canada wants 'full clarity' on shoot down, Trudeau tells Iran

OTTAWA, Canada (AFP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau demanded Saturday that Iran provide Canada with "full clarity" on the shootdown near Tehran of a Ukrainian airliner that killed all 176 aboard, including many Canadian citizens.

Trudeau said he made the demand in a call with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, who admitted earlier Saturday that the airliner was mistakenly shot down by Iranian missiles.

Trudeau said he told Rouhani the admission was "an important step" but "many more steps must be taken".

"A full and complete investigation must be conducted," he said. "We need full clarity on how such a horrific tragedy could have occurred."

"Iran must take full responsibility," Trudeau said.