Caribbean Airlines prepares for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Regional carrier, Caribbean Airlines (CAL) says that it is currently developing a transportation plan, to ensure its readiness to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine, via CAL Cargo, across the region.

In a statement on Monday, airline officials said the carrier is currently consulting with stakeholders in advance of making preparations for the movement of the vaccine.

Caribbean Airlines Cargo offers global and regional connectivity through its scheduled flights, charter flights and interline arrangements. The carrier can facilitate the transport of temperature-controlled shipments to the Caribbean from several territories worldwide including Europe, India and the United States.

It covers the entire Caribbean including but not limited to: Trinidad and Tobago, Antigua, Barbados, Guyana, Grenada, Jamaica, Bahamas and St Maarten.

“Caribbean Airlines Cargo is steadfast in its commitment to serving the region. Our cargo operations continue to support the Caribbean, delivering critical cargo and ensuring the movement of goods into and out of the region”, said Marklan Moseley, the General Manager for Cargo and New Business.

He added that during the early phases of the pandemic, Caribbean Airlines Cargo demonstrated its responsiveness by introducing a cargo charter service for Caribbean countries experiencing limited connectivity as a result of the grounding of passenger flights.

The airline also partnered with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Authority (CDEMA) in August 2020 to distribute COVID-19 test kits and personal protective equipment (PPE) to 16 Caribbean countries.

“We look forward to playing a pivotal role in our region's recovery through the secure and efficient movement of the COVID-19 vaccine.” said Moseley.