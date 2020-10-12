Caribbean migrants, smugglers nabbed off Florida coast
FLORIDA, United States (CMC) — The United States Coast Guard says it has detained 23 illegal Haitian migrants and two Bahamian suspected smugglers about 10 miles east of Palm Beach in Southern Florida.
The US Coast Guard said last Friday they intercepted a 25-foot pleasure craft with 25 people aboard about 10 miles east of Palm Beach.
“During the interdiction, it was determined that this was an illegal migrant smuggling operation involving 15 Haitian male migrants, eight female Haitian migrants and two Bahamian male suspected smugglers,” the US Coast Guard said.
“I'm proud of my crew and the collaboration between Station Lake Worth Inlet and CBP AMO involved in these cases,” said Lieutenant Commander Jane Sarnecky, commanding officer of the cutter Richard Etheridge.
“They ensured the safety of all 23 migrants and two human smugglers in a fluid and dynamic environment in which migrant condition and weather quickly deteriorated.
“If you are considering taking part in an illegal voyage, do not take to the sea. You are risking your life and the lives of everyone else aboard. The Florida Straits are dangerous and unforgiving, especially in the case of grossly overloaded and unseaworthy boats with inadequate lifesaving equipment aboard,” Sarnecky added.
The US Coast Guard said it has stopped about 418 Haitian migrants who have attempted to illegally enter the US via the maritime environment in fiscal year 2020, which began October 1, 2019, compared to 885 Haitian migrants in fiscal year 2019.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy