Caribbean urged to be prepared for high flooding and landslides
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — The Barbados-based Caribbean Climate Outlook Forum (CariCOF) says the transition between the wet and dry season is forecast to feature particularly high flooding, flash flood and landslide potential across Belize and the Caribbean Islands.
In its latest Caribbean Climate Outlooks publication for the period October to December, CariCOF said La Niña conditions unfolding in the Pacific increase the probability of such hazards.
“In October, heat stress will likely remain high due to high humidity and temperatures south- and eastwards of Guadeloupe. On a brighter note, copious rains should ease drought concerns by the end of this period for most,” it added.
CariCOF said as of September 1, severe “or worse” shorter term drought has developed in coastal Belize and far eastern Guadeloupe, and continues in southwestern Dominica, northwestern Martinique and northern St Lucia.
It said long term drought is occurring in the Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Grand Cayman, the Dominican Republic, Guyana Suriname, Trinidad, Turks and Caicos Islands and the Windward Islands except Dominica and Grenada.
“Long term drought should slowly ease and concerns decrease in most affected areas. By the end of November, long term, at the end of November, drought concern should evolve in Dominica, and expected to possibly continue in Belize, Martinique and Suriname.
“Shorter term drought is unlikely to be of significant concern by the end of November, with the possible exception of parts of southern Belize” CariCOF said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy