Caricom urged to help Trinidad and Tobago with Venezuelan migrants

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — The Caribbean Centre for Human Rights (CCHR) says that in the wake of the influx of migrants from Venezuela to Trinidad and Tobago, member states of the 15-member regional grouping, the Caribbean Caribbean Community (Caricom), should be asked to help with the crisis.

In a statement on Friday, the CCHR also said that the government of the twin island republic still has a duty to protect human rights as set out in the Constitution and laws of the country, plus its obligations as a member of the Organisation of American States (OAS.)

“It is possible to secure our borders, protect our national security, mitigate the strain on our economy and preserve relationships with our international partners whilst honouring our obligations under international law,” it pointed out.

“Protecting vulnerable people fleeing a desperate humanitarian crisis does not have to be a zero-sum game.”

The centre noted that the Refuge Convention in its says that any state too burdened to provide asylum can seek international help.

“The Refugee Convention places expectations on its signatories to protect asylum seekers' and refugee rights. However it also offers avenues to a state that is struggling to honour its obligations under the convention and provide international protection.

“Based on this principle we urge the Government of Trinidad and Tobago to seek the help of its Caricom brothers and sisters and the wider international community to manage the crisis.”

The centre pointed out that Trinidad and Tobago sits next door to one of the worst human rights and humanitarian crises in modern history.

“Basic necessities are out of reach for many Venezuelans and the healthcare system is almost no-existent.

“The Venezuelan government continues to engage in systematic human rights atrocities against its own people as has been graphically detailed in the UN Human Rights Council report.”

“We also call on Caricom leadership to recognise there needs to be a regional approach to this crisis and support the efforts of the TT Government to prevent tragedies like the one that occurred last Sunday with the drownings of Venezuelan migrants.”

Deporting people back to the risky situation from which they fled is inhumane and breaches TT's obligations under international human rights law, the centre said.

“It is not the solution to deal with the humanitarian crisis. Criminalisation of the asylum process, where persons are deported based on irregular entry, places vulnerable persons at further risk,” the CCHR said.