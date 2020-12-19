Caricom urged to help Trinidad and Tobago with Venezuelan migrants
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — The Caribbean Centre for Human Rights (CCHR) says that in the wake of the influx of migrants from Venezuela to Trinidad and Tobago, member states of the 15-member regional grouping, the Caribbean Caribbean Community (Caricom), should be asked to help with the crisis.
In a statement on Friday, the CCHR also said that the government of the twin island republic still has a duty to protect human rights as set out in the Constitution and laws of the country, plus its obligations as a member of the Organisation of American States (OAS.)
“It is possible to secure our borders, protect our national security, mitigate the strain on our economy and preserve relationships with our international partners whilst honouring our obligations under international law,” it pointed out.
“Protecting vulnerable people fleeing a desperate humanitarian crisis does not have to be a zero-sum game.”
The centre noted that the Refuge Convention in its says that any state too burdened to provide asylum can seek international help.
“The Refugee Convention places expectations on its signatories to protect asylum seekers' and refugee rights. However it also offers avenues to a state that is struggling to honour its obligations under the convention and provide international protection.
“Based on this principle we urge the Government of Trinidad and Tobago to seek the help of its Caricom brothers and sisters and the wider international community to manage the crisis.”
The centre pointed out that Trinidad and Tobago sits next door to one of the worst human rights and humanitarian crises in modern history.
“Basic necessities are out of reach for many Venezuelans and the healthcare system is almost no-existent.
“The Venezuelan government continues to engage in systematic human rights atrocities against its own people as has been graphically detailed in the UN Human Rights Council report.”
“We also call on Caricom leadership to recognise there needs to be a regional approach to this crisis and support the efforts of the TT Government to prevent tragedies like the one that occurred last Sunday with the drownings of Venezuelan migrants.”
Deporting people back to the risky situation from which they fled is inhumane and breaches TT's obligations under international human rights law, the centre said.
“It is not the solution to deal with the humanitarian crisis. Criminalisation of the asylum process, where persons are deported based on irregular entry, places vulnerable persons at further risk,” the CCHR said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy