Carpenter charged with assault, gun possession after alleged threats to kill man

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A carpenter has been charged with assault at common law and illegal possession of firearm in relation to an incident that took place at his home last Thursday.

He is 49-year-old Jarrett Anderson of a Kingston address.

Reports are that about 4:00 pm, Anderson and another man had an argument; he allegedly went into his dwelling house and returned with a firearm, which he reportedly pointed at the man and threatened to kill him.

A report was made and Anderson was was charged on Sunday.

His court dates are being finalised.