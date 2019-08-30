Chain thief, accused in stabbing incident nabbed in Kingston
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two men have been charged in relation to separate offences which occurred in the vicinity of 'Parade' in downtown Kingston.
One of the men is accused of stabbing another man, resulting in him been hospitalised for five days, while the other is facing charges in relation to a chain grabbing incident.
Charged with wounding with intent is 61-year-old Clive Shard, a salesman of Chancery Lane, Kingston.
Meanwhile, the police have identified the accused chain thief as 28-year-old Shane Pryce of Pink Lane, Kingston.
He was charged with robbery with aggravation after he allegedly robbed a man of his gold necklace.
The police said Pryce was chased and held by a plain clothes officer after committing the act.
