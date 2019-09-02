Chairman of the Integrity Commission Justice Karl Harrison quits
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Former Court of Appeal judge, Justice Karl Harrison, has resigned as chairman of the Integrity Commission.
Justice Harrison confirmed the whispers that have been circulating since late last week in an interview with Nationwide News Network a short while ago.
According to Justice Harrison, he has submitted his resignation to Governor General Sir Patrick Allen and it has been accepted.
Justice Harrison said he was leaving the job, he has held since March last year, for personal reasons.
News of the resignation of the chairman comes days after former Contractor General Dirk Harrison, no relation to Justice Harrison, opted for early retirement and walked away from the job as acting head of the commission's Corruption Prosecution Division.
Arthur Hall
