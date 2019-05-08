Cop's murder 'will not be taken lightly', vows Chang

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, has condemned the killing of Constable Toddmar Allen, who was shot dead at a bar in Rollington Town, Kingston this morning.

“I am once again saddened by this horrid news, where an officer's life is brutally taken, by unscrupulous criminals who continue to wreak havoc in our society,” said Chang in a statement a short while ago.

“I want to send my deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Constable Allen, and urge those with information to come forward, so that the perpetrators of this cowardly act can be arrested and charged," he continued.

Police reports are that the 33-year-old constable, who was assigned to the Mobile Reserve, was attacked by two gunmen while at a bar about 12:15 am.

The minister declared that “this attack on the 12-year veteran of the Jamaica Constabulary Force will not be taken lightly, and all resources will be provided for the investigation”.

The Ministry of National Security has given priority focus to strengthen the crime fighting mechanisms of the police force, Chang said.

“This Administration continues to give legislative and financial support to the police high command, so that the Jamaica Constabulary Force can be prepared and fully equipped to deal with public order, public safety, gangs, dons, criminal organisations and all such emerging criminal activities” the minister firmly stated.