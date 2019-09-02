VIDEO: Chang pleased with Corporate Area traffic flow

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang has expressed satisfaction with the movement of traffic in the Corporate Area so far this morning.

Chang, who is now touring some of the areas where major road construction is underway, told OBSERVER ONLINE that indications are that the confusion which many feared at the start of the new school year has not materialised.

"In the Manor Park area the NWA (National Works Agency) did some more work over the weekend and that is helping the traffic flow " said Chang.

"It is a pity they left it so late and in some instances the road surface will cause traffic delays," added Chang.

He noted the smooth flow of traffic so far at the busy Constant Spring Road and Dunrobin Avenue intersection and argued that this reflects the recent push to have the road ready for the start of the new school year.

Chang said while he is yet to visit the Three Miles area, reports he has received say all is well.

