China to offer 10 million vaccine doses to Covax
BEIJING, China (AFP) — China plans to provide 10 million doses of COVID-19 jabs to the WHO-backed international vaccine distribution programme Covax, Beijing said Wednesday as it seeks to reframe perceptions of its role in the pandemic.
The Covax programme, which aims to provide two billion doses of vaccine, pools funding from richer countries with the intention of ensuring poorer nations can inoculate their health workers and most vulnerable citizens, on the basis that the pandemic would remain a global threat if it was not tackled worldwide.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Wednesday that China "decided to provide 10 million vaccine doses to Covax, primarily to meet the urgent needs of developing countries."
The foreign ministry said last month that three Chinese vaccine makers, Sinopharm, Sinovac and CanSino, had formally applied for inclusion in the Covax stockpile.
Wang did not say on Wednesday if the applications had been approved.
COVID-19 first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, and the country has faced criticism over its early handling of the outbreak.
Beijing has signed agreements to supply millions of doses in what analysts have called "vaccine diplomacy" to earn goodwill among poorer countries.
Meanwhile the country has ramped up a domestic vaccine campaign ahead of the Lunar New Year travel rush.
But take-up has been slower abroad for Chinese vaccines compared to jabs from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, as little information has been published about the safety or efficacy of Chinese vaccines.
Chinese vaccine makers also have chequered reputations, after major scandals at home involving expired or poor quality products.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy