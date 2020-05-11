Churches allowed to open for 2-week trial

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Churches will be allowed to open for a two-week trial period, commencing Saturday, May 16.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who made the announcement a short while ago at a digital press conference at Jamaica House, said services may resume within a context agreed with the faith-based community.

Included in the agreement are that temperature checks are done on entry and social distancing rules will continue to apply throughout other church spaces and within the sanctuary space, that is, people are to maintain a minimum six feet distance apart from each other.

Holness noted that the gathering rules (no more than 10 gathered six feet apart from each other) apply for all other spaces outside of the sanctuary or worship spaces.

The prime minister said everyone must wear a mask in church and there must be a programme of sanitisation in place, specifically hand sanitisation areas at designated places, particularly at the entrance.

He noted that some churches may have to conduct more than one service per day and may have to shorten the period of worship.

Holness said churches will have to ensure there is no overlapping of services and there should be enough transition period to allow for cleaning and sanitisation practices.

“We have asked for this trial period, that churches do not assemble a choir,” Holness added. He said he has also asked the churches to postpone certain rituals and practices that go against the social distancing requirements.

The prime minister is to review the order when the trial period ends.

