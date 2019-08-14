Clarendon Health Department being relocated

MAY PEN, Clarendon — The Clarendon Health Department (CHD) is being moved from the May Pen Hospital compound to a new location in the parish.

Latoya Laylor Brown, public relations officer at Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA), told OBSERVER ONLINE that the move is to facilitate additional bed spaces at the hospital.

The health department will now be located at 1-3 Jackson Street, Denbigh, Clarendon, immediately beside the Denbigh Primary School.

It will begin offering administrative services from the new offices on Monday, August 19, advised SRHA.

All other services including food handlers certification, mental health, diabetic retinopathy and child guidance clinics will remain at their current location on the May Pen Hospital compound and at their usual time.

The phone numbers for the health department remain the same. The numbers are: 876-986-4548, 876-986-7869 and 876-986-1175.