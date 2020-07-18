Clarendon businessman charged after allegedly stabbing man

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Police in Manchester yesterday charged a businessman in relation to a stabbing incident in the parish earlier this week.

Charged with wounding with intent is 26-year-old Odaine Marshall of Village Cobbla, Spalding in Clarendon.

Reports are that about 8:45 am on Wednesday, Marshall and the complainant had a dispute when he allegedly used a knife to stab the complainant in his side.

The complainant was treated at hospital and a report made to the police. Following an investigation, Marshall was arrested and subsequently charged.

He is scheduled to appear before the Manchester Parish Court on Wednesday, July 22.