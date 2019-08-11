Cocaine-filled go-fast style vessel interdicted in Caribbean Sea
JACKSONVILLE, Florida (CMC) — The United States Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agency says its crew assigned to the National Air Security Operations Center-Jacksonville, Florida recently interdicted a “cocaine-filled go-fast style vessel” in the Caribbean Sea.
CBP said that on Thursday the cocaine with an estimated wholesale value of US$114.6 million was found by the crew that located and tracked the vessel as they carried out maritime patrols.
“The AMO P-3 crew maintained the initial radar contact of the target of interest, a 45-foot long, blue, open hull go-fast with four out-board engines,” CBP said. “Five individuals could be seen onboard removing a tarp that covered a portion of the vessel.”
It's reported that after spotting the aircraft and vessel, the individuals onboard the go-fast began dumping the suspected contraband into the sea.
“The go-fast departed the area after dumping over 80 bales of contraband, later identified as cocaine.”
CBP said the Panamanian Navy interdicted the go-fast, and took five Colombians into custody.
In addition, it said 8,791 pounds of cocaine was recovered from the scene.
