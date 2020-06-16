'Come a yuh yaad!'
Webhy urges Jamaicans overseas to visit home
KINGSTON, Jamaica — CEO of GraceKennedy Limited, Don Webhy, is encouraging members of the Diaspora to play their part in the post COVID-19 era of the tourism industry by visiting Jamaica.
“Visit your homeland as a tourist, as a visitor come check your brethren dem from long time and help pump some much needed foreign exchange into the Jamaican economy,” Webhy said.
“There's no better time, no better time to take your vacation at home. Come a yuh yaad for the summer and spend a vacation,” he continued.
Webhy made his appeal during his keynote address at yesterday's Global Jamaica Diaspora Council Roundtable, held as part of Jamaica Diaspora Week, which runs from June 14 - 20 under the theme "Unity & Resilience".
He noted that opportunities exist even in times of crisis, as remittances are up, with funds sent directly to the bank up by 184 per cent in May.
Webhy thanked the members of the Diaspora for the support of their family members through remittances.
He added that of every dollar coming to Jamaica, 95 per cent is spent on basic food, medication and sending children to school.
For the first time in about three months, Jamaica welcomed visitors yesterday when the country's borders were fully reopened.
The island's airports were closed to international flights on March 24 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, effectively shuttering the tourism industry.
