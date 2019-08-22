Police commissioner orders further probe into stunt driving on Dunrobin Ave

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson has ordered a further probe into the reckless stunt driving captured on a video that went viral last week after subsequent footage of the black Mercedes Benz motorcar involved in the act emerged on social media yesterday.

“Based on information that has emerged from the investigations, I have instructed that this matter be pursued further. We will continue to keep the public informed,” Anderson said in a statement last evening.

The commissioner's instructions were issued after a public apology from Dennis Dietrih, who is the personal assistant for well-known West Indies cricketer Andre Russell, who confessed to committing the offence.

However, in the second video, which shows the said vehicle slowing to a stop after drifting around in circles at the busy intersection, a partially hidden male, appearing to be darker in complexion than Dietrih, was seen in driver's seat.

He slowed to a stop, rolled down the passenger window and spoke to someone who was standing along the road.

In that video, a male resembling Russell was seen in the passenger seat.

Head of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Bishop Dr Gary Welsh, who had facilitated Dietrih's apology on Tuesday, said he chose to exercise discretion in not charging the offender.

Additionally, the ACP insisted that Dietrih was not given any special treatment.

“This is the treatment that we will give to any citizen who comes in. It might not terminate the same way, but our citizens' interaction policy dictates that we treat with citizens in a similar manner,” he explained.

In the 21-second video that was initially released, the motor car can be seen making 360-degree turns (doughnuts) at the intersection of Dunrobin and Dukharan avenues in St Andrew.

The car continues to be spun at the intersection, generating huge plumes of smoke from its burning tyres, almost colliding with an oncoming motor vehicle, before it was finally driven away from the scene.