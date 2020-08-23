Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson has tested positive for COVID-19, while two members of his team are awaiting results as they have been experiencing flu-like symptoms and are under self-isolation at home.

The JCF confirmed Anderson's positive test after midnight.

A usually reliable source within the JCF, who spoke with the OBSERVER ONLINE on condition of anonymity, disclosed the pending results status of the team members.

The source explained that while the rest of the team has not so far been experiencing symptoms, they will be tested if the results of the two come back positive.