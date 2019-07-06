Cop arrested after 13-y-o boy killed in St Catherine crash

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A police constable has been arrested following a motor vehicle crash which claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy on the Bernard Lodge main road in St Catherine.

Dead is Tyrese Williams of Clifton district in the parish.

The constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit reported that about 11:30 am yesterday, the officer, whose identity has not been released, was driving his private motor vehicle along the roadway when Tyrese was hit.

The teen was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead while being treated.

CCU said a file is being prepared and will be submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions for a ruling.

More information later.