Cop chopped, attacker fatally shot in Santa Cruz
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — A police sergeant has been hospitalised after he was chopped in the face during a confrontation in which his alleged attacker was fatally shot in the community of Park Mountain near Santa Cruz on Sunday.
Police reports are that shortly before 6:00 pm, the sergeant was injured by an unidentified man, who is believed to be of unsound mind.
A representative from the police's communications arm told OBSERVER ONLINE that during the attack, the officer discharged a round from his service pistol, hitting his attacker.
The attacker was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Kasey Williams
