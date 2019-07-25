Cops arrest 13 in Kingston, Clarendon firearm seizures
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A total of 13 people have been arrested in connection with the seizure of three firearms in separate instances in Kingston and Clarendon.
The police said seven of those in custody were held Tuesday after a high-powered M16 rifle with five 5.56 rounds of ammunition was seized along with a CZ semi-automatic pistol on Rousseau Road, Denham Town in Kingston during an operation under the zone of special operation (ZOSO) now in the community.
This followed the arrest of six other people in connection with the seizure of 450 rounds of ammunition and an Uzi sub-machine gun, which were found during a joint police/military operation in Longville Park, Clarendon on Monday.
The identities of the 13 people in custody have been withheld pending further investigations.
Meanwhile, the police said a similar operation on Mckoy Lane, Kingston 11 resulted in the seizure of one Bryco 9mm pistol and seven 9mm cartridges and one Luger Hi Point 9mm pistol and eight 9mm rounds of ammunition were seized as officer carried out duties in the state of public emergency in St Andrew South.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy