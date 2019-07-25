Cops arrest 13 in Kingston, Clarendon firearm seizures

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A total of 13 people have been arrested in connection with the seizure of three firearms in separate instances in Kingston and Clarendon.

The police said seven of those in custody were held Tuesday after a high-powered M16 rifle with five 5.56 rounds of ammunition was seized along with a CZ semi-automatic pistol on Rousseau Road, Denham Town in Kingston during an operation under the zone of special operation (ZOSO) now in the community.

This followed the arrest of six other people in connection with the seizure of 450 rounds of ammunition and an Uzi sub-machine gun, which were found during a joint police/military operation in Longville Park, Clarendon on Monday.

The identities of the 13 people in custody have been withheld pending further investigations.

Meanwhile, the police said a similar operation on Mckoy Lane, Kingston 11 resulted in the seizure of one Bryco 9mm pistol and seven 9mm cartridges and one Luger Hi Point 9mm pistol and eight 9mm rounds of ammunition were seized as officer carried out duties in the state of public emergency in St Andrew South.