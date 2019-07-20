Cops pull plug on Reggae Sumfest
MONTEGO BAY, St James -- Festival Night One of Reggae Sumfest was cut short by the police who ended the show at 8:25 this morning after the use of profane language by performers.
"The show was cut short because of the use of profanities," a senior cop told OBSERVER ONLINE.
The unexpected end to the show denied Montego Bay rising stars, Chronic Law and Squash the opportunity to shine before their home crowd.
The abrupt end to the the festival also left a large number of fans who braved the early, hot morning sun, to see their artistes, shortchanged.
Horace Hines
