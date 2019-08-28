Cops seize uncustomed goods worth $50m in downtown Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Police have seized approximately $50 million worth of uncustomed goods during an ongoing operation at several stores in downtown, Kingston.

The operation is being led by the Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (CTOC).

The items highlighted in photographs shared by the Jamaica Constabulary Force on Twitter include schoolbags, handbags and clothing.

The JCF warned that uncustomed goods often contain harmful substances and can be detrimental to human health.