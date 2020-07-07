Corporate Area mechanic accused of raping 14-y-o girl

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A 58-year-old mechanic of a Kingston 11 address is now in police custody facing charges of rape, grievous sexual assault and indecent assault of a 14-year-old girl.

Reports are that about 11:50 last night, the 14-year-old, whose name is being withheld, was staying at the mechanic's house when he called her into his room.

It is alleged that the mechanic then assaulted the teen.

The matter was reported to the police and the mechanic was arrested. His name is being withheld until formal charges have been laid against him.

Arthur Hall