Courtney Williams to head of human trafficking task force

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Courtney Williams, has been appointed Chairman of the National Task Force Against Trafficking in Persons (NATFATIP).

Williams, who succeeds Carol Palmer, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology, has committed that under his leadership, every effort will be made to ensure NATFATIP is sufficiently resourced to undertake critical activities.

“This more direct involvement and leadership of the Ministry, supported by the continued commitment of the other members of the NATFATIP will be integral to improving Jamaica's Trafficking in Persons (TIP) ranking.

"NATFATIP is rightly the portfolio responsibility of the Ministry of National Security. In this regard, having the permanent secretary as presiding chairman will enable a more seamless and full integration of the initiatives of the Task Force and interwoven with the strategic direction of the MNS”, Williams was quoted as saying in a statement from the security ministry.

As chairman, Williams will oversee the work being done to prevent human trafficking, protect victims and prosecute offenders in accordance with the National Plan of Action for Combatting Trafficking in Persons.

He will also assess existing mechanisms and propose other innovative ways in tackling the crime of human trafficking.

NATFATIP was established in 2005 by the Government of Jamaica to strengthen the country's legislative, institutional and operational capacity to combat trafficking in persons.