Two more crew members test positive for COVID-19
KINGSTON, Jamaica -- Jamaica recorded two more cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the island to 588.
There is also an increase in the number of recoveries, which now stands at 322 after 11 more people were released from care.
Jamaica now has a recovery rate of 54.8 per cent.
The two new cases are males who recently returned to the island on Royal Caribbean's Adventure of the Seas vessel.
One of the men is 38 years old and is from a Westmoreland address while the other is 44 years old and he is from St Ann.
They bring to 91 the total number of imported cases in Jamaica
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
