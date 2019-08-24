Curfew imposed in St Catherine North

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A curfew has been imposed in sections of the Dempshire Pen community in Spanish Town, St Catherine. The curfew began at 6:00 am on Saturday, August 24 and will remain in effect until 6:00 am on Monday, August 26.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

North along Greendale main road from the Rio Cobre at Shelter Rock to Jones Avenue at the football field.

East along Jones Avenue (the football field) from Greendale main road approximately 300 metres to the southern boundary.

South along an imaginary line about 220 metres from the eastern boundary to Rio Cobre at Shelter Rock.

West along Rio Cobre from the southern boundary to Greendale main road.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless authorised in writing by the ground commander.