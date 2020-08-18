Cuthbert Flynn confident of re-election in St Andrew West Rural
ST ANDREW, Jamaica — Incumbent Member of Parliament for St Andrew West Rural Juliet Cuthbert Flynn says she is excited for what is to come when her constituents go to the polls on September 3.
Cuthbert Flynn, who was speaking to OBSERVER ONLINE after being duly nominated at approximately 10:35 am, said it is an exciting tone for all constituents rooting for the JLP.
"I'm very excited. It's this kind of thing before an event. It's good nerves...just pure excitement going through the process," she said.
Cuthbert Flynn added that her constituents have seen her work and the work of Prime Minister Andrew Holness and on that merit, she is confident of re-election.
"I'm meeting with the constituents each day, hitting them up once more because I've been present throughout my four years and I think that's a good thing for me going back a second time and it's been really good right throughout the constituency for the last week or so," she said.
Kimberley Hibbert
