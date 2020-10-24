Official Funeral for DK Duncan this Sunday

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Former Cabinet minister, Member of Parliament and People's National Party General Secretary DK Duncan will be laid to rest on Sunday, October 25 after an Official Funeral Service at Mona Chapel, University of the West Indies scheduled to begin at 1:00 pm.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings the funeral service will be televised live on PBCJ. It will be replayed on TVJ at 3:00 pm and on PBCJ at 4:00 pm.

“We just want people to participate in a safe way,” one of Duncan's daughters, Imani Duncan-Price, told OBSERVER ONLINE.

Duncan, who was 80 years old, passed away on September 17 while recovering from COVID-19.

The funeral will also be live streamed here.