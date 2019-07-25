DNA links woman to ganja parcel found at NMIA
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A St Catherine woman was earlier this month convicted on drug charges after DNA evidence linked her to a drug parcel that was found at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) in 2016.
The police said 34-year-old Shauna Marriott, an accountant of a Spanish Town, St Catherine address, was arrested at the airport on October 6, 2016 and charged with possession of ganja and taking steps preporatory to export ganja.
According to the lawmen, Marriott, who had checked in to board a flight to Curacao, was questioned after a parcel wrapped in masking tape containing over 14 ounces of compressed ganja was found in a bin in a restroom that was accessed by her.
Marriott denied having any knowledge of the package however, a DNA sample was taken from her along with the package and submitted to the Institute of Forensic Science and Legal Medicine and a match confirmed, the police said.
Marriott was fined $3,850 for possession of ganja and $7000 or 30 days for taking steps preparatory to export ganja.
The drug had an estimated street value of $60,000.
