Damaged pipe causes water lock off in Jacks Hill, environs
ST ANDREW, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising its customers that a damaged section of pipeline along the transmission main has forced a shutdown of the Cookhamdene water supply facility in St Andrew.
The company said that customers in Jacks Hill, Barbican, Billy Dun, Tavistock, Millsborough and environs will experience a disruption in their regular water (low pressures or no water conditions) until the necessary repairs are completed.
Completion timeline for repairs to the pipeline, NWC said, is 8:00 pm tonight, May 29.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy