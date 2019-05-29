Damaged pipe causes water lock off in Jacks Hill, environs

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising its customers that a damaged section of pipeline along the transmission main has forced a shutdown of the Cookhamdene water supply facility in St Andrew.

The company said that customers in Jacks Hill, Barbican, Billy Dun, Tavistock, Millsborough and environs will experience a disruption in their regular water (low pressures or no water conditions) until the necessary repairs are completed.

Completion timeline for repairs to the pipeline, NWC said, is 8:00 pm tonight, May 29.