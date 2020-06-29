Death of higglers, vendors association president a surprise, says Green
KINGSTON, Jamaica — State Minister in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries (MICAF) Floyd Green has expressed a deep sense of loss at the death of President of the Higglers, Vendors & Markets Association, Lionel “Dunstan” Whittingham.
Green said that the ministry and private sector has been plunged into mourning.
He said: “This is a surprise to us all. We are all saddened by his passing. Dunstan was a staunch advocate for the members of his association and vendors across the corporate area. Just this March I convened a COVID-19 consultation meeting, and just as always, Dunstan was very vocal about the strategies to protect vendors against the background of the potential threat of COVID-19. Evident throughout his career, he was a passionate defender of the vendors in the country.”
Dunstan Whittingham spent decades being the voice of vendors on their working conditions, regulations of selling zones among other interests. He was also a driver and facilitator for the move by many vendors from illegal vending to a more organised and structured framework for their own protection and benefit.
“I extend my sincerest condolences on behalf of MICAF to the family, friends and colleagues of Mr Whittingham. You are in our prayers,” expressed Green.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy