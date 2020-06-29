Death of higglers, vendors association president a surprise, says Green

KINGSTON, Jamaica — State Minister in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries (MICAF) Floyd Green has expressed a deep sense of loss at the death of President of the Higglers, Vendors & Markets Association, Lionel “Dunstan” Whittingham.

Green said that the ministry and private sector has been plunged into mourning.

He said: “This is a surprise to us all. We are all saddened by his passing. Dunstan was a staunch advocate for the members of his association and vendors across the corporate area. Just this March I convened a COVID-19 consultation meeting, and just as always, Dunstan was very vocal about the strategies to protect vendors against the background of the potential threat of COVID-19. Evident throughout his career, he was a passionate defender of the vendors in the country.”

Dunstan Whittingham spent decades being the voice of vendors on their working conditions, regulations of selling zones among other interests. He was also a driver and facilitator for the move by many vendors from illegal vending to a more organised and structured framework for their own protection and benefit.

“I extend my sincerest condolences on behalf of MICAF to the family, friends and colleagues of Mr Whittingham. You are in our prayers,” expressed Green.